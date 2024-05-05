Ladakh: 5 candidates in fray, after 3 nominations rejected

Nominations of two covering candidates and an Independent were rejected during scrutiny of papers for the solitary Ladakh parliamentary constituency on Saturday, said Santosh Sukhadeve, Leh district commissioner, who is also the returning officer for the ensuing polls. The strategic constituency, with 1.82 electorates would go to polls on May 20 under fifth phase. (HT Photo)

The strategic constituency, with 1.82 electorates would go to polls on May 20 under fifth phase. The last date for withdrawal of the candidature is May 6.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After scrutiny, nomination forms of five candidates were found valid while the candidatures of BJP’s and Congress’ covering candidates Stanzin Lakpa and Smanla Dorje Nurboo were cancelled along with the nomination of Independent candidate Ghulam Nabi Zia, Sukhadeve said, adding that now five are left in the fray.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency spans in an area of 173.266 sq kms. The election authorities have set up 298 polling stations in Leh district and 279 in Kargil district.

Of the five remaining candidates, BJP’s Tashi Gyalson and Congress’ Tsering Namgyal are from Leh. The three Independents--Mohmad Haneefa Jan, Sajjad Hussain, and Kacho Mohd Feroz are from Kargil.

Thupstan Chhewang had won the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat from the BJP for the first time in 2014.

He resigned from the party in 2018 and is presently heading the Leh Apex Body, which, along with Kargil Democratic Alliance, is spearheading an agitation for restoration of statehood and extension of the sixth schedule of the constitution to the Union Territory.

The electoral history of Ladakh reflects a dynamic landscape. Congress won it six times in 1967, 1971, 1977, 1980, 1984 and 1996.

National Conference won it twice in 1998 and 1999. Independents won it thrice in 1989, 2004 and 2009. BJP has won it twice in 2014 and 2019.