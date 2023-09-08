Ladakh administration biased towards National Conference: Omar Abdullah

Ahead of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil (LAHDC-K), J&K former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said the Ladakh administration is biased towards the National Conference.

J&K former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (ANI file)

Two days ago, the Supreme Court in its order had directed that fresh election notification be issued for the Hill Development Council polls and also allowed the National Conference to use its party symbol “Plough” in these polls.

Omar Abdullah, while terming it as an unfortunate thing, said they had to wait for what was their right as a political party. “Election guidelines are very clear about the allocation of symbols. Clearly the administration in Ladakh had a biased agenda this is why they went all the way to the Supreme Court to deny us our right,” he said.

The former chief minister said the detailed judgment that came has been absolutely scathing about the conduct of the Ladakh administration. “The court imposed sum of ₹1 lakh as cost charges on the Ladakh administration, which is in itself an indication of how seriously court viewed the conduct of Ladakh government.”

He said the National Conference is pleased that order was issued late last night. “We have now been allocated our party symbol. The fresh dates for elections have been issued and our candidates will be filing the nominations till September 16. We look forward for support of people of Kargil in the elections,” said Omar.

The elections, earlier, were scheduled for September 10. However, as per the new notification, now polls for the Hill Development Council Kargil will be held on October 4 and counting of votes will take place four days later.