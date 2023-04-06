Councillor from Leh’s Chushul presses for Changthang to be made separate district

From making Changthang into a separate district to improving mobile network in border villages falling under the strategically-significant eastern Ladakh, sitting councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh from Chushul constituency, Konchok Stanzin on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Ladakh LG Brig (retd) BD Mishra.

Leh councillor from Chushul constituency handing over a memorandum to Ladakh lieutenant G in Leh. (HT Photo)

While emphasising upon a strong border infrastructure equipped with modern amenities, Stanzin said, “In order to fast track development in the border areas, a separate district status to Changthang will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the area.”

“Keeping in view strategic importance, Eastern Ladakh deserves district status. Similarly, the Durbuk sub division deserves a separate construction division to streamline the development process because it is very difficult to cater to the entire area under one division (of roads and bridges from Leh),” he added.

The Chushul councillor also pressed for better mobile connectivity in the region, saying. “Universal internet coverage of all border villages is the skeleton of a smart security policy of any country.”

He sought 4G towers for Phobrang, Yourgo, Lukung, Maan, Merak, Khakted, Satoo, Barma, Kherapullu and Chibra border villages as well as early rationalisation of Changthang cold desert sanctuary, regularisation of land issued by LAHDC in 2019 at Pangong and Spangmik among other projects.

The Changthang plateau, located in the eastern part of Ladakh, is one of the highest inhabited regions in the world.

The Northern Army chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, had visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh in February last year to review the security situation. It was in Galwan valley, in the same eastern sector, where 20 soldiers were martyred during a skirmish with the Chinese soldiers in June 2020.

Dwivedi had again visited the region in June last year and had reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors. China is yet to vacate parts of eastern Ladakh on India’s side of the Line of Actual Control and the two countries are still engaged in talks to resolve the issue diplomatically.

