Ladakh ventures into IT reforms 2.0, introduces Central Repository Unit

The Union territory of Ladakh has given a push to the reforms in the IT sector replicating a practice by introducing Central Repository Unit (CRU) for all dak (correspondences) received for various departments in civil secretariat at Leh, said a top official on Friday.

This is an important reform to do away with physical receipt and distribution of correspondences (dak) amongst various departments in the Union territory, saving time and energy of the human resources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After taking over the working of various key departments in Ladakh, administrative secretary Information Technology Amit Sharma replicated a practice by CRU for all correspondences.

The model has already been implemented successfully in J&K UT over the last couple of years.

“This is an important reform to do away with physical receipt and distribution of correspondences (dak) amongst various departments in the Union territory, saving time and energy of the human resources which is the need of the hour. The CRU shall also help in real time processing and direct deliverance of important correspondences in the e-office receipt boxes of all administrative secretaries and they can even access it while travelling or being on tours while directing heads of the departments and officers to take requisite action on them without any time lag involved in the whole process,” said the IT administrative secretary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While sharing future vision of Ladakh UT administration, Sharma stated that the UT is contemplating some important projects in the coming days for help of tourists as well as citizens such as provisioning of free Wi-Fi in common public areas, successful implementation of safe city project, e-buses and hip-hop bus service, e-tourist guide portals with 3D visits to heritage sites and even introduction of various public welfare reforms such as online services to the citizens, online RTI filing, LG grievance cell, emergency operations centre, Aapdaa Mitras for disaster mitigation and many others.