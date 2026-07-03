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Lahaul-Spiti nullah in spate: Patient transported in JCB

With the monsoon rains damaging a temporary bridge over the Jahalma Nullah in Lahaul-Spiti district, a patient, who was being transported from a hospital in Udaipur to the Kullu regional hospital, had to be taken in a JCB to cross the stream on Wednesday evening.

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 09:03 AM IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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With the monsoon rains damaging a temporary bridge over the Jahalma Nullah in Lahaul-Spiti district, a patient, who was being transported from a hospital in Udaipur to the Kullu regional hospital, had to be taken in a JCB to cross the stream on Wednesday evening.

According to information, Shanti Devi, a resident of Shenur, had been undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Udaipur when her condition deteriorated. She was referred to the Kullu hospital. (HT Photo)
According to information, Shanti Devi, a resident of Shenur, had been undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Udaipur when her condition deteriorated. She was referred to the Kullu hospital. (HT Photo)

According to information, Shanti Devi, a resident of Shenur, had been undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Udaipur when her condition deteriorated. She was referred to the Kullu hospital.

While being transported, her ambulance got stuck at the Jahalma Nullah that was in spate. The Border Roads Organisation, owing to safety reasons, had removed the RCC pipes and the girder installed for pedestrian crossing on the temporary road, making it impossible to cross the stream.

Officials of the Border Roads Organisation utilised their JCB machine to carry the woman on a stretcher to the other side where another ambulance took her to the Kullu regional hospital.Dr Himesh Thakur at Udaipur civil hospital said Shanti Devi was suffering from a chest infection and breathing difficulties. Owing to her critical condition, she was referred to Kullu, he said.

On Tuesday, a wedding procession arriving from Kullu had also been forced to cross the stream on foot.

In May as well, the Jahalma bridge was damaged due to a landslide. The BRO has been constructing a new bridge at the site.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said the new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

 
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