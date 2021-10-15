Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lahore-based writer Nain Sukh wins Dhahan Prize for best Punjabi fiction
chandigarh news

Lahore-based writer Nain Sukh wins Dhahan Prize for best Punjabi fiction

Wins $25,000 for book of short stories, Jogi, Sap, Trah (Snake Charmer’s Fear), while Amritsar’s Sarghi and Delhi’s Balbir Madhopuri awarded $10,000 for their books Apne Apne Marseia (Journeys) and Mitti Bol Peye (The Earth Speaks), respectively
(From left) Lahore-based writer Nain Sukh, who won the Dhahan Prize for best Punjabi fiction; and finalists Sarghi from Amritsar and Delhi’s Balbir Madhopuri.
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lahore-based writer Nain Sukh has won the eighth annual Dhahan Prize for best Punjabi fiction for his book of short stories, Jogi, Sap, Trah (Snake Charmer’s Fear), written in the Shahmukhi script.

“This is a unique book on the ‘real’ or ‘original’ inhabitants of Punjab. A literary milestone in Punjabi…A brilliant and non-religious celebration of Punjabi heritage and rich cultural traditions,” the jury said in a release in Vancouver on Thursday.

Also read:

The Dhahan Prize promotes Punjabi literature on a global scale by awarding $25,000 (in Canadian dollars or 15.17 lakh), annually to the best book of fiction published in either Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi scripts, along with two finalist prizes of $10,000 ( 6.06 lakh).

The 2021 finalists of the Dhahan Prize in Punjabi Literature are Apne Apne Marseia (Journeys), short stories by Amritsar-based writer Sarghi and Mitti Bol Peye (The Earth Speaks), a novel by Delhi-based Balbir Madhopuri. Both books are in the Gurmukhi script.

“These winning books explore globally relevant issues of inequality, discrimination, patriarchy and the struggle of the oppressed for freedom and equal rights. They are hopeful narratives of people finding their own unique voices as they journey on in fast changing relationships,” said Barj S Dhahan, who funds the prize, in a release from Vancouver.

The Dhahan Prize aims to inspire the creation of Punjabi literature across borders, bridging communities around the world, and promoting Punjabi literature on a global scale. The awards garner critical acclaim and significant exposure for aspiring and established writers.

Punjabi third most spoken language in Canada

The Dhahan Prize was established in Vancouver, British Columbia, where Punjabi people, language, and culture have flourished for over a century.

Punjabi is now the third most spoken language in Canada and is a strong thread in the multicultural fabric of the nation.

The prize is funded by Barj and Rita Dhahan, and family and friends.

