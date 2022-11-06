Lakha Sidhana booked for defacing signboards

The police have booked gangster-turned-politician Lakhvir Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, and a social media influencer, Bhagwan Singh, alias Bhanna Sidhu, for defacing English text on the signboards installed at the toll plaza of Jagjitpur village.

They have been booked under various sections of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Ordinance Act, 1997, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and the IPC at Sehna police station.

The police said BKU (Dakonda) has been protesting at the Toll Plaza for the last two-and-a-half month to shift it from here. Sidhana and Bhanna Sidhu along with others reached the protest site to extend their support to the protesters. Meanwhile, Sidhana spoke about the “discrimination” being meted out to Punjabi language and put black paint on the English text on signboards.

Jagdev Singh, SHO of Sehna police station, said, “No arrest has been made so far but the investigation in on in the case.”