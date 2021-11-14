Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lakhimpur violence: 8 key witnesses want their police security removed
chandigarh news

Lakhimpur violence: 8 key witnesses want their police security removed

The eight witnesses of the Lakhimpur violence have written to the local administration to remove their police security
Security was provided to each of the 90 key witnesses of the Lakhimpur violence case by the police after recording their statement before a magistrate on the directions of the Supreme Court last month. (HT photo)
Security was provided to each of the 90 key witnesses of the Lakhimpur violence case by the police after recording their statement before a magistrate on the directions of the Supreme Court last month. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As many as eight of the 90 key witnesses of the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, is the main accused, want their police security removed. These witnesses have written to the local administration in this regard. A total of eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Security was provided to each of the 90 key witnesses of the case by the police after recording their statement before a magistrate on the directions of the Supreme Court last month.

“Eight key witnesses have submitted applications wanting their security to be withdrawn citing personal reasons. Their applications will be reviewed before removing security,” said additional superintendent of police, Arun Kumar Singh, who is also a member of the nine-member special investigation committee probing the incident.

The local police declined to reveal the identity of the witnesses who want their security removed. On October 3, violence erupted after an SUV mowed down four farmers near Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. Four other people, including two BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder, journalist Raman Kashyap and a driver Hari Om Mishra, were also killed.

Two FIRs—the first in connection with the mowing down of four farmers and the second regarding the killing of four others—were registered at Tikunia police station.

The special investigation committee probing the case has arrested 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, in connection with the first case and two accused in the second case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out