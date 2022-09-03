Lalru MC president to face ‘no-confidence motion’

Piqued over delay in development works, 13 of the 17 councillors in Lalru municipal council are set to bring a no-confidence motion against council president Bindu Rana.

In a letter to the executive officer (EO) of the MC, the 13 councillors said they do not have trust in their president Bindu Rana as she has not carried out any development. Thus, they want to bring a no-confidence motion against her, the letter further stated. As per the MC Act, the EO has to convene a meeting within a month’s time.

Last year, in the MC elections in Lalru, Congress had won 12 seats while two seats went to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and three seats went to independents. Congress had won the elections after 10 years of SAD rule. Congress and SAD fielded all 17 candidates, while BJP fielded seven and AAP fielded 15 candidates.

Lalru MC president Bindu Rana said, “It is all politically motivated but I hope the issue will be sorted out. As far as the development works are concerned, ever since the AAP government came into power, development has slowed down in the entire state.”