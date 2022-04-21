Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
chandigarh news

Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation

Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by NHAI for Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers staged a protest by blocking entrance and exit point of a colony where CM’s residence is located
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister’s residence is located.

Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.

“We are demanding a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann and we had also given a memorandum a few days ago in this regard. But we were not given time to meet him. Therefore, we protested and blocked the entrance of the colony and the government is responsible for this,” said Harmanpreet.

