Land caretaker shot dead in Yamunanagar

: A 30-year-old man was shot dead, while his brother received injuries after two bike-borne men allegedly fired shots in Yamunanagar’s Ganouli village.

The deceased was identified as Mustkim and his brother as Iqbal, both from Ganouli.

Iqbal told the police that his brother Mustkim and others helped sold a 22-acre land belonging to Dharamvir to Kanwar Pal and Sahab Singh of Shahabad three months ago.

Pal is the son of JJP MLA from Shahabad Ram Karan Kala and was recently elected to Kurukshetra zila parishad.

“The land onwers had asked Mustkim to plant sugarcane on the fields and wheat after two months. On Wednesday, the labourers were harvesting sugarcane on the said land and we were loading it on a tractor to send it for crushing when suddenly two men arrived and started arguing,” Iqbal said in his statement.

He said that one of them, Jarnail fired from a pistol on him and another on his brother that hit him on chest and he collapsed.

Both were taken to the district civil hospital where Mustkim was declared brought dead and his brother was referred to PGIMS, Chandigarh for further treatment, police said.

DSP, Yamunanagar-3, Narender Khatana said that a case was registered under charges of murder and attempted murder against Jarnail and Gurvinder.

“The CIA-1 unit managed to apprehend Jarnail within 15 hours of the killing. It is being suspected that they were upset over Mustkim getting the caretaking work of the land and not them,” the DSP said.