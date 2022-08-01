Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India.

Interacting with residents of several villages falling in the Kharar assembly segment on Sunday, Tewari criticised the AAP government in Punjab for indiscriminately trying to dispossess poor people of their small landholdings in the name of clearing the “encroachments” even when they had genuine ownership claims over that land.

The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. “But we will not let this government dispossess those who have recorded, legal and lawful ownership rights over the land they are in possession of, for several decades, ” he asserted.

The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also. He alleged that the names of genuine owners, who owned the land for as many as 70 years, were being removed from revenue records to prove that they had illegally occupied it.

Tewari, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, warned officials against blindly following illegal and unlawful diktats of the government lest.