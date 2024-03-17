Land grab: Bathinda court to hear case on April 9
Bathinda court to hear case of alleged land encroachment by doctor on April 9, with stay on FIR extended till next hearing, DC raises concerns over delay in police action.
BATHINDA : A Bathinda district court will hear a case of alleged encroachment of public land by a doctor on April 9.
Hearing a petition filed by Dr Gajendra Shekhawat on February 13, additional district and sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa granted a stay on registering a first information report (FIR) against the petitioner.
Hearing the matter again, the court on February 26 rescheduled the hearing on April 9 and extended a stay order till the next date of hearing.
On March 12, the Bathinda deputy commissioner had written to the financial secretary (revenue) with a copy to the chief secretary and others stating a delay in police action in the case of alleged land grabbing of 12,000 yards belonging to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
There was no mention of a stay order on an FIR by a local court in the matter of alleged encroachment.
After an anonymous complaint, the administration had instituted a departmental probe.
After a departmental probe based on the revenue records, the DC office had on January 25 written to lodge an FIR against Shekhawat and others for further investigation.