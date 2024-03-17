Land grab: Bathinda court to hear case on April 9

BATHINDA : A Bathinda district court will hear a case of alleged encroachment of public land by a doctor on April 9. A Bathinda district court will hear a case of alleged encroachment of public land by a doctor on April 9.

Hearing a petition filed by Dr Gajendra Shekhawat on February 13, additional district and sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa granted a stay on registering a first information report (FIR) against the petitioner.

Hearing the matter again, the court on February 26 rescheduled the hearing on April 9 and extended a stay order till the next date of hearing.

On March 12, the Bathinda deputy commissioner had written to the financial secretary (revenue) with a copy to the chief secretary and others stating a delay in police action in the case of alleged land grabbing of 12,000 yards belonging to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

There was no mention of a stay order on an FIR by a local court in the matter of alleged encroachment.

After an anonymous complaint, the administration had instituted a departmental probe.

After a departmental probe based on the revenue records, the DC office had on January 25 written to lodge an FIR against Shekhawat and others for further investigation.