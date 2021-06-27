Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Land records at click of button in every district of Haryana
chandigarh news

Land records at click of button in every district of Haryana

Modern revenue record rooms in every district headquarter of Haryana will be ready in the next two months
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Haryana CM has approved a 77 crore project to digitise the record rooms of revenue offices across state. (IStock)

Modern revenue record rooms in every district headquarter of Haryana will be ready in the next two months. With digitisation of the age-old revenue records, citizens can now conveniently access them at the click of a button, said additional chief secretary (ACS) and financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal after a review meeting with deputy commissioners on Saturday.

Kaushal said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a 77 crore project to digitise the record rooms of revenue offices across state. About 44 crore is being spent to set up modern record rooms at district-level.

“The revenue department is inundated with lakhs of files and papers, some even dating back to 1870. Under the new initiative, important revenue records and documents are being scanned, catalogued and kept in digital boxes in modern record rooms. These records can be accessed at will by the citizens. About 92% of the documents have been scanned so far,” Kaushal said.

The ACS said the department is also planning to remove irrelevant columns in the land records and a committee set up to examine this will submit its report in the next 15 days.

