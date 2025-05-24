Land scam: Got a clean chit long ago, will assist ACB probe, says NC MLA

A day after J&K anti-corruption bureau named NC MLA from Budhal Javid Iqbal Choudhary in a land scam, he clarified that he was given clean chit long ago by the crime branch and income tax departments. The MLA added he will assist the ACB in their probe and provide all evidence. (Representational image)

“I have come to know that my name is being linked to a land allotment under investigation of ACB. This could be erroneous or mischievous, which I will have to ascertain. I want to clarify that I have never been a beneficiary of any such transaction and nor have I ever been a stakeholder of such land. I am also aware of a white-collar nexus, which is spending a good deal of money and other resources to plant fake stories against us,” Choudhary said in a post on his Facebook page.

The ACB registered a case under section 5(1)(d) and 5(2)of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against Ravinder Sharma, the then Jammu tehsildar (settlement), Mohammad Bashir, the then Bahu tehsildar,Mohd Sarwar Lone, the then Bahu naib tehsildar, Mohd Rasheed Malik, the then Chowadhi patwari, and other beneficiaries for allotment of state land in favour of one Tara Singh from Deli Rakh Bandu in Jammu without fulfilling the conditions of a cabinet order.

During the inquiry, it surfaced that allotment order was issued by the then Jammu PRO in 2013 to Singh as refugee allottee and ownership rights were conferred upon the allottee in violation of the cabinet order which says allottee has to cultivate the land personally within six months from the date of the allotment.