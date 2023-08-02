Shimla-Kalka highway blocked after landslide

A landslide blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Kalka in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Wednesday, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said.

About 100 trucks laden with apples and pears and buses are stranded at Shimla-Kalka highway after a landslide. (Sant Arora/HT)

A 50-metre road stretch was completely caved in following the landslide at Chaki Mor near Koti between Dharampur and Parwanoo in Solan. A single-lane road was restored for light vehicles after almost nine hours but later the road was closed as land started sliding due to rains.

A large number of vehicles, including about 100 trucks laden with apples and pears, and buses were left stranded on both sides of the road.

Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said two vehicles were damaged when a hillock fell on two cars parked close to the Dhalii tunnel in Shimla.

State disaster management authority director DC Rana said the landslide occurred at Koti, leaving commuters stranded and supply of daily essential items such as milk, eggs and newspapers affected.

Orange alert sounded in Himachal

After a brief lull, monsoon is set to return in the state with the MeT department issuing two-days of orange alert for heavy rains.

India Meteorological Department’s Shimla director Surender Paul said the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to foothills of Himalayas and the eastern end is passing through Gorakhpur, Patna, Sriniketan, Canning and thence east-south-eastwards to the centre of deep depression over northeast Bay of Bengal off Bangladesh coast. Apart from this, a Western Disturbance is also active over the region which would bring more rains to Himachal Pradesh.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the state on August 3 and 4 which may lead to flooding and landslide. People have been advised to stay away from rivers and avoid unnecessary travel.

Since, the onset of monsoon on June 24, a total of 194 people died in various rain-related incidents while monetary losses have mounted to ₹5,722 crore. Over 76 landslides and 53 flash floods have been reported in the state.

As many as 728 houses have been fully damaged and 7,234 partially besides 246 shops and 2,257 cowsheds.

Public works department has suffered losses worth 1,987 crore, Jal Shakti Vibhag 1,543 crore and state electricity board ₹1,506 crore.