Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Langate MLA holds protest against demolition drive in his constituency

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 08:02 am IST

At Langate main chowk, on Thursday, when authorities moved in to bulldoze several houses falling under the alignment of the highway construction project, the villagers started protest and said that they were already poor and they do not have alternate land and they also have not received any compensation from the government

Langate assembly member Sheikh Khursheed on Thursday held protest against demolition drive carried in his constituency and demanded compensation and land for landless families.

Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed (File)

At Langate main chowk, on Thursday, when authorities moved in to bulldoze several houses falling under the alignment of the highway construction project, the villagers started protest and said that they were already poor and they do not have alternate land and they also have not received any compensation from the government.

As soon as news of the demolition spread, MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed rushed to the spot and staged a strong protest against the move and demanded immediate compensation for the affected families and allocation of land to the landless households who stand to lose their only shelter.

Addressing the gathering, Khursheed said, “It is inhuman to uproot poor people without ensuring proper compensation and rehabilitation. The government cannot render these families homeless in the name of development.”

Later ADC Handwara also reached the site and after discussions with the Khursheed and affected families, the ADC assured that “no household will be left without due compensation and land will be provided to the landless households before any further demolition takes place.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Langate MLA holds protest against demolition drive in his constituency
