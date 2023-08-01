Larger conspiracy at play to disrupt peace: Haryana CM on Nuh violence

A day after violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday, that there seems to be a larger conspiracy at play to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state. A day after violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing situation. (HT File)

The CM, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing situation, said that the procession that came under attack on Monday was an annual yatra.

He said that it is clear that there was a well thought out conspiracy behind the attack as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops, thereby managing to disrupt the yatra.

Khattar confirmed that five people, including three civilians and two Home Guards, had died in the violence.

He further informed that 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people arrested so far.

Assuring that the situation is now under control, the Haryana CM said that as a precautionary measure, 16 companies of the paramilitary forces and 30 companies of Haryana police have been deployed in Nuh. A curfew is also effect, he added.

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij, who was also present in meeting chaired by Khattar, had ordered a probe into the violence earlier in the day.

Reacting to the incident, the home minister said what happened in Nuh was a well-planned conspiracy. He said the state government officials have been ordered to investigate the entire matter and that whosoever is guilty will not be spared.

“The violence did not take place suddenly. It was masterminded by someone with the target to disturb peace of the country and the state. The anti-social elements had collected stone, bullets were fired...it did not happen suddenly…therefore, an inquiry has been set up in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared,” Vij said in a statement.

Vij appealed to political parties to not play politics over the Nuh episode, saying the top most priority of the government is to restore peace. He said political parties should exercise restraint and help in restoring peace.

At least three cops received bullet injuries and are on ventilators.

