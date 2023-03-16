Lashkar associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an LeT terrorist associate in Baramulla. This is the second arrest by the police of a Lashkar cadre in Baramulla district in the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said acting on specific input, police along with security forces (29 RR and 2nd Bn SSB) at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan intercepted a person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party. However, he was tactfully apprehended. “During search, incriminating materials, ammunition, including 71 AK-47 rounds, were recovered from his possession.”

Police identified the terrorist associate as Ali Mohammad Bhat of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan. “During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Pattan and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

