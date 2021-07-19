Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Last body recovered in Boh valley, search operation ends
chandigarh news

Last body recovered in Boh valley, search operation ends

With the recovery of the final body, emergency workers suspended the search and rescue operation in Rulehar village of Shahpur sub-division.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Five people were rescued by the villagers on the day landslide hit the valley, while 10 people were reported missing. (HT File)

Six days after a massive rain-triggered landslide hit Boh valley in Kangra district, the body of another person was found on Sunday, taking the death toll to 10.

With the recovery of the final body, emergency workers suspended the search and rescue operation in Rulehar village of Shahpur sub-division.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Neeraj Kumar, said Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan.

Kumar’s mother, father, sister and brother were also killed in the natural disaster, which hit the hill state on July 12 after very heavy rains lashed the region causing flash floods.

Five people were rescued by the villagers on the day landslide hit the valley, while 10 people were reported missing.

The Centre had rushed a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to help with the search and rescue operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP