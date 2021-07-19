Last body recovered in Boh valley, search operation ends

Six days after a massive rain-triggered landslide hit Boh valley in Kangra district, the body of another person was found on Sunday, taking the death toll to 10.

With the recovery of the final body, emergency workers suspended the search and rescue operation in Rulehar village of Shahpur sub-division.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Neeraj Kumar, said Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan.

Kumar’s mother, father, sister and brother were also killed in the natural disaster, which hit the hill state on July 12 after very heavy rains lashed the region causing flash floods.

Five people were rescued by the villagers on the day landslide hit the valley, while 10 people were reported missing.

The Centre had rushed a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to help with the search and rescue operation.