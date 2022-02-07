Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lata Mangeshkar’s death: Chandigarh declares 2-day mourning

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration on Sunday declared two-day mourning on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

During the period of state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Chandigarh and there will be no official entertainment.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit expressed grief over the iconic singer’s demise.

Paying tributes to the “Melody Queen”, Purohit said, “India has lost one of its most-loved voices. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the nation. Transcending the frontier and lingual barriers, the songs of the veteran singer connected people all over the sub-continent. She has been the most-revered singer and her songs will continue to inspire generations of artistes.”

