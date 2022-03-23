Late to work: 36 govt officials issued show-cause notices in Kapurthala

: Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal has issued show cause notices to 36 government officials from various offices in the district after they were found arriving late for work.

The notices were issued in the last two days after Uppal conducted surprise checks of the government offices at the district administrative complex in Kapurthala.

During checking at district food and supply controller, district development and panchayat department and seva kendra , 36 employees were found late from prescribed duty time at 9 AM, Uppal said.

She directed the district heads of these officials to file a reply within 2 days along with their comments.

Uppal said that all the SDMs of the district have also been directed to ensure timely attendance of the officers/employees in the government offices in their respective constituencies so that the services could be provided to the people in a timely manner.