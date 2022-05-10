Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Mann to cops
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Punjab Police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling drugs and asked it to take action against politicians interfering with the anti-drug campaign.
Chairing a high-level meeting of the anti-drug special task force (STF) through video-conference, Mann asked the officers to work without political pressure with a focus on making Punjab a drug-free state.
“To my mind, some police officers might have been working earlier under certain compulsions but all officers are not alike. However, few drug peddlers might be getting political patronage in the past but now this shall not happen and all of you should work fearlessly in a direction to wipe out the slur of drugs from the state,” he said.
Emphasising the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Mann asked police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the mafia.
With this initiative, ultimately the backbone of the supply chain would be broken and Punjab would soon become a drug-free state, said Mann, adding this could not be accomplished without the wholehearted support of the police force.
The CM said his government will strive hard to run drug de-addiction centres across the state efficaciously while ensuring there is no shortage of medicines.
Appreciating the state police for combating the black phase of terrorism, the CM hoped it would wipe out the drug trade too.
Additional chief secretary to the chief minster A Venu Prasad, STF chief Harpreet Sidhu and ADGP (Intelligence) SS Srivastava were also present.
-
Traffic towards Noida hit for 4 hours on Monday amid bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh
For almost four hours on Monday starting 11 am, traffic was affected on Road Number 13A, which connects Delhi with Noida, as hundreds of residents of Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi spilled onto the road to stop the bulldozers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation that was trying to conduct an anti-encroachment drive there. A commuter headed towards Noida, Mahak Jain, said she was stuck near Sarita Vihar for half an hour.
-
Reshuffle in Chandigarh Police
Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (Headquarters, Crime and Intelligence) is now SP (Security, Headquarters and Crime). Ketan Bansal, SP (Operations, Traffic, City) is now SP (Operations, EOW and Cyber). A snatching case has been registered. Man held with illegal knife A resident of Sector 52 was arrested with a kamanidar knife. He was caught by police team near the Sector 52/53 turn. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.
-
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a 'thud' sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
-
AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India.
-
Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended
The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday. Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics