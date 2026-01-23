Launch of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Pvt hospitals push for strict payment timeline

While welcoming the launch of Punjab government’s flagship Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, Punjab Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) emphasised that adequate budgetary allocation and strict adherence to payment timelines were essential for the scheme to work well. While welcoming the launch of Punjab government’s flagship Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, Punjab Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) emphasised that adequate budgetary allocation and strict adherence to payment timelines were essential for the scheme to work well. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Currently, around 70% of the population is covered, while hospitals still receive nearly 30% payments in cash from non-covered patients.

Once 100% population is brought under the scheme, hospitals will become fully dependent on scheme reimbursements, the body said in a press release issued on Thursday.

It cautioned that any delay in payments may severely impact hospital operations, including the timely payment of staff salaries. Therefore, it stressed that the 15-day payment clause mentioned in the MoU must be strictly enforced, failing which hospitals may be compelled to suspend treatment for beneficiaries due to financial constraints.

PHANA has already submitted in writing that a minimum budget of ₹2,500 crore is required for the smooth implementation of the scheme, whereas the current allocation stands at approximately ₹1,300 crore, which may prove inadequate.

Concerns were also raised regarding the appointment of United India Insurance Company, which had defaulted on payments during the Bhagat Puran Singh Health Scheme, with several cases still pending and dues yet to be cleared.

PHANA questioned that in case funds are exhausted, and the insurance company fails to make payments, clarity must be ensured regarding responsibility for hospital reimbursements.

While acknowledging these concerns, PHANA reiterated that the government’s intent to implement universal health coverage is highly commendable. The association expressed confidence that, with continued dialogue and cooperation, the scheme can be implemented successfully for the benefit of the people of Punjab.