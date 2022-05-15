Law and order collapsing in Punjab under AAP: JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and said law-and-order situation in the state is collapsing under the regime.
Speaking during a visit to Ludhiana, Nadda said, “The Patiala violence and the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the intelligence office in Mohali have exposed the failure of the state police.”
He said that the Punjab police was wasting its energy on arresting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and others who have been criticising party, while four terrorists who were supplied drugs and weapons through a drone from across the border were nabbed by Haryana police.”
The BJP national president further said that it is the right time for the saffron party to play the role of the principal opposition party in the state and the day is not far when lotus will bloom in Punjab.
Nadda further said the AAP government in Punjab is governed through a remote control via Delhi. “The MoUs signed between 16 departments in Delhi and Punjab are proof that these departments will now be run from Capital. Did the people of Punjab vote for this?” asked Nadda.
“The AAP government came to power by making false promises. I want to ask people of the state if they getting the ₹1,000 pension scheme promised by AAP before election,” said Nadda.
Highlighting the BJP government’s achievements, Nadda said that under the party’s rule the country is touching new heights of glory.
As per the IMF report, the growth rate of the country is at 8.2%, China’s growth rate stands at 4.4 and America’s growth rate is shown at 3.7. The country has touched 400 billion dollars in exports, he said.
“It was under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government managed not only to develop vaccines but also vaccinated over 130 crore people in the country.”
-
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
The Children's Traffic Park Awareness team was seen proactively sensitising drivers to stop before the white line. Taking charge of Kirron Kher's constituency, Kher met citizen associations, business community representatives and attended BJP's internal party meetings over the past week. Bagga, RPG attack, firing: Mohali cops on their toes Mohali police have literally been in the firing line over the past fortnight. Panchkula ex-MC chief's go green initiative This summer, the maximum temperature has broken records.
-
‘Good luck, goodbye’, says Sunil Jakhar as he quits Congress
In a setback for the grand old party, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday quit the party, wishing it “good luck and goodbye”. Jakhar dropped the bombshell on the beleaguered state unit via Facebook live even as the Congress top brass is huddled at a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to discuss the party's revamp and its strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
-
18-month-old girl charred to death in Dera Bassi hutment fire
An 18-month-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday. Fire officer Baljit Singh said mostly children were present in the area while their parents were away at work, when the fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Alarmed by the clamour, the victim, Roopa, ran inside her hutment to save herself.
-
Now, radio tunes to make journey more enjoyable on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express
Passengers catching the 12.15 pm Shatabdi Express to New Delhi will now be treated to radio tunes. “The new initiative will enhance the passengers' mood, while making their journey more pleasant and comfortable,” he said. The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045) starts from New Delhi at 7.15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10.35 pm after passing through Karnal at 8.35 pm and Ambala Cantt at 9.50 pm.
-
Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap
A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali. His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son's scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son's scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics