Law and order collapsing in Punjab under AAP: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and said law-and-order situation in the state is collapsing under the regime.

Speaking during a visit to Ludhiana, Nadda said, “The Patiala violence and the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the intelligence office in Mohali have exposed the failure of the state police.”

He said that the Punjab police was wasting its energy on arresting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and others who have been criticising party, while four terrorists who were supplied drugs and weapons through a drone from across the border were nabbed by Haryana police.”

The BJP national president further said that it is the right time for the saffron party to play the role of the principal opposition party in the state and the day is not far when lotus will bloom in Punjab.

Nadda further said the AAP government in Punjab is governed through a remote control via Delhi. “The MoUs signed between 16 departments in Delhi and Punjab are proof that these departments will now be run from Capital. Did the people of Punjab vote for this?” asked Nadda.

“The AAP government came to power by making false promises. I want to ask people of the state if they getting the ₹1,000 pension scheme promised by AAP before election,” said Nadda.

Highlighting the BJP government’s achievements, Nadda said that under the party’s rule the country is touching new heights of glory.

As per the IMF report, the growth rate of the country is at 8.2%, China’s growth rate stands at 4.4 and America’s growth rate is shown at 3.7. The country has touched 400 billion dollars in exports, he said.

“It was under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government managed not only to develop vaccines but also vaccinated over 130 crore people in the country.”