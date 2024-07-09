Law and order has ‘collapsed’ in Punjab: BJP’s Sunil Jakhar after meeting governor

There is an ‘atmosphere of fear’ in Punjab as law and order has ‘collapsed’, BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar said on Monday after meeting governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan. Sunil Jakhar

Calling it a courtesy call, Jakhar highlighted the recent incidents including the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, a man hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in Bathinda, and four fatalities in a firing incident between two groups in Batala.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jakhar said there was a ‘sense of insecurity’ in Punjab.

“See what has happened in Ludhiana (Shiv Sena incident), Maur Mandi (Bathinda) and Batala (four deaths in firing incident). The government has failed in maintaining law and order,” Jakhar said. Jakhar said that he was grateful to the governor for visiting Ludhiana to ascertain the existing on-ground situation and acknowledging that the situation is worrisome.

Earlier, in a video message, Jakhar said that people should be wary of Aam Aadmi Party’s apathy towards governance in a border state like Punjab and asked voters to take another big step towards reversing the negativity by rejecting the policies of Bhagwant Mann by casting their votes wisely.

(With inputs from PTI)