Law and order has failed in Haryana: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Chautala on Saturday alleged that the law and order situation in Haryana has completely collapsed and the BJP government should be blamed for it. Abhay Chautala while speaking to the media after taking part at the party’s third training camp that concluded in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

He was speaking to the media after taking part at the party’s third training camp that concluded in Kurukshetra.

State president Rampal Majra, national general secretary Prakash Bharti and MLA Aditya Devi Lal were present.

Chautala said that INLD is the only party in Haryana that has set up its organisation even at the zonal level, unlike Congress that is unable to build its organisation structure despite the intervention of their national leader Rahul Gandhi.

“On the other hand, two things have been promoted by the BJP government in the state in the last 11 years: a collapsed law and order and rise in drug business. Thousands of youth have lost their lives due to drugs. The government has not been able to start any campaign against drugs till date and neither has it been able to stop the murders and extortions happening everyday,” he said.

“People sitting in jails have formed organisations and set up gangs in the entire state. These gangs are getting political power, if they had not got political power, they would have been finished by evening,” he added.

In response to a question asked by journalists about the threat he received from miscreants, he said that this is not a question of my security.

“I was told that my security will be increased. I do not want any security. The state needs security. The common man needs security. Until the common man is not safe, no industrialist will come to Haryana and set up his factory, no one will open his institute,” the former MLA said.

Chautala also hit out at the ruling BJP and opposition Congress for having failed to find a solution over SYL with Punjab.

“We fought for SYL till the Supreme Court and won. Today, instead of going to the Supreme Court, the BJP government wants to complicate the matter by sitting on the table. There is no need to discuss this issue with the chief minister of Punjab. The Supreme Court’s decision has come in favor of Haryana; implement it. If Punjab does not accept the decision of the Supreme Court, then give a notice of contempt. The Supreme Court will take a strict decision on its own. We are not begging for SYL. This is our share,” he said.