Law & order worsened in Haryana, says Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asserted that the state is suffering from poor law and order situation and with the help of the people, he would change the present regime. Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Addressing a rally in Palwal, Hooda said that Haryana has become an unsafe place in the last nine year rule of the BJP government.

“The present coalition government has stopped all the welfare schemes that were running during our government’s tenure. We will restart the scheme of 100-yards free plots, and will provide government assistance to build a two-room house on it, if voted to power. The creamy layer income limit of backward class will be increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh. We will make a yellow card for every poor person. The ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao Yojna’ would be implemented again,” Hooda said.

He further said that the BJP government had promised to double farmers’ income by 2022, but instead of increasing their income, they increased the input cost.

“During our time, diesel was cheaper in Haryana than Delhi, but today the reverse is happening. Through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited and Agneepath Yojana, temporary jobs are being given instead of permanent government jobs. These jobs neither have pension, nor any future security,’ he stated.

Congress state president Udai Bhan said that people have made up their mind to teach a lesson to BJP-JJP in the upcoming elections.

“Lakhs of factories across the country were closed. From airports to railway stations, coal mines, everything is being handed over to an industrialist. Those who talk about showing red eyes to China, are trembling in front of China today. Those who raised slogans of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, dragged our wrestler daughters on the streets,” he said.