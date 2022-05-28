Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police

A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Apram Singh Khara, 21, a resident of Sector 33, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.

As Khara had fled the scene after hitting the victim, Balbir Singh Rana, who was riding a scooter, police have added Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR registered against him.

The accused will be produced before a court on Saturday.

On Thursday morning, Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, was on his way to the Sector-22 market to pick up the daily newspaper supply, when he was hit by Khara’s Mahindra Thar near the Sector 17/18 light point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his attempt to escape, the accused had sped up and dragged the victim and his scooter for nearly 500 metres, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing the scene with a friend, who was following him. Balbir was later declared brought dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Apart from Section 304, the accused is also facing charges under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

His blood and urine samples have been sent for examination to determine if he was driving under the influence of liquor, police said.