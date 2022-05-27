Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into his scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh.
On Thursday, he left home after 4.30 am to pick up the newspaper supply from the Sector-22 market before proceeding for the daily door-step deliveries.
Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
In an attempt to escape, the car driver sped up, dragging Balbir and his scooter along for nearly 500 metres before the vehicle’s front wheel broke, forcing it to stop.
A passer-by alerted the police, who rushed a severely injured Balbir to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the spot on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.
Investigators said the vehicle was registered in the name of a Sector-33 resident.
The car has been impounded and the driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Sector 17 police station.
The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.
He is survived by his wife and three children, including a son and two daughters.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in National Achievement Survey 2021
Chandigarh has outperformed all Union territories (UTs) in the National Achievement Survey 2021, organised by the Union ministry of education, whose results were made available on Thursday. Chandigarh's scores for all subjects surveyed are also higher than the national average. However, compared to NAS 2017, the scores for all subjects were slightly lower in the latest edition of the survey. As per the ministry, NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students' learning.
-
Chandigarh: Fire officer arrested for accepting ₹30,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a sub-fire officer for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a fire no-objection certificate to the owner of a showroom in Sector 36. The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, is the officiating fire officer of the fire stations in Sectors 11 and 38. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Friday.
