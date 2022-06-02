Lawrence Bishnoi aide who provided shooters for Ambala double murder in police net

Ambala Cantt double murder:

The CIA-2 unit has brought an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail in connection with the double murder on Jagadhri Road in Cantonment in January, Ambala police said on Wednesday.

Purportedly working for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi-Kala Rana syndicate, the history-sheeter, Naresh, alias Sethi, is a native of Jhajjar, and is in two-day of remand of Ambala police, investigators said.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said according to probe, it was Naresh, who arranged the shooters at the behest of Kala Rana. “Naresh is also affiliated with notorious gangster Anil Chippi, who mostly operates in south Haryana,” he added.

The police have already interrogated the alleged shooters, Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Sonipat, and Aakash, alias Gitti, of Delhi. They were brought to Ambala on remand from Delhi’s Tihar Jail in March.

CIA-2 in-charge Virender Walia said Naresh was suspected to have provided the shooters to execute the killing of Bhupi Rana’s aide Mohit Rana and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola.

The police have already rounded up gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Kala Rana for conspiring the murder.

After he was extradited from Thailand in February-March, Kala had disclosed to the Ambala Police in April that he had close links with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who planned the murder due to an old enmity with Mohit over a 2014 murder case.

22-year-old youth’s murder solved with arrest of one

Ambala Over five months after a 22-year-old youth was found dead in the forest land of Jaggu Majra village in Ambala in December, police claim to have solved the case with the arrest of a man.

The accused, Sahil, is also a resident of Shahazadpur, where the victim, Gaurav, lived, said police.

Gaurav, a JCB operator, had gone missing on October 2, last year, following which his family had filed a missing person’s report on October 6. Two months later, his body was found in the forest land of Jaggu Majra village on December 30.

Initially, an FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code, but later the autopsy confirmed head injury, following which Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) were added.

The report had revealed that a weapon was used to hit Gaurav thrice, which led to his death.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and Shahazadpur SHO Mayank Mishra said Sahil was in five-day police remand. He will be interrogated to recover the murder weapon and arrest his accomplices.

