Bishnoi gang member running extortion racket nabbed

A member of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang, involved in running an extortion racket in Panchkula, was nabbed with three pistols and two live cartridges, police said.

The accused has been identified as Satbir Singh alias Satbir Gujjar (30) of Dera Bassi. He was arrested from Dera Bassi on June 9, where he worked as a property consultant and operated an extortion racket in Panchkula.

The accused has 11 cases registered against him in Ambala, Chandigarh and Panchkula. He is out on bail in these cases. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered by police on February 7, against Satbir for issuing threats for extortion to a government employee Chain Singh Gautam of Pinjore. The accused had threatened to kidnap his son. Police had registered a case on February 7, in police station Pinjore under Sections 387 and 506 of IPC.

As per the police, the crime branch Sector 26, on April 11, had arrested two persons – Sahil, 21, of Hisar and Raviraj, 20, of Hansi from Trilokpur road in Raipur Rani with six pistols of .32 bore, a .32 bore country-made weapon, seven magazines, and nine live cartridges. During interrogation, they told the police that they had provided arms to Satbir.

Accused Satbir had paid ₹1.60 lakh to Sahil and one Gurjant for four pistols and 15 cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. The three weapons recovered from Satbir are the ones supplied by Sahil and Gurjant.

The accused Gurjant is reffered to as “fauji” by gang members. He is a jawan in the Army and allegedly posted in Assam. Police said that they will be arresting him soon. Gurjant had supplied weapons from MP along with Sahil.

“Satbir is an active member of the Bishnoi gang. He was a classmate of Sampat Nehra,” said Arvind Kamboj, ACP (Crime) addressing a press conference on Wednesday. He added, “Satbir

along with Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Deepu Banur, Mandeep Mani, Joginder Joga, was involved in the escape of Deepak alias Tinu from Sector 6 civil hospital, Panchkula, in 2017 after throwing red chilli in the eyes of cops.”