Moose Wala murder: Bishnoi’s aide who sheltered shooters sent to 2-day custody

A Mansa court on Monday granted two-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, who is accused of harbouring Haryana module shooters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Mansa police produced Joginder (33), alias Joga, in a court on Monday.

Mansa police produced Joginder (33), alias Joga, in a court on Monday after his medical examination at a civil hospital. Joga hails from Bhiwani in Haryana and has more than 15 cases registered against him, including that of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and extortion.

The police on Sunday brought him on production warrant from Gurugram jail to Mansa. Joga, who was absconding since March 2022, was arrested on June 1 by Haryana Police.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the police have got two-day custody of Joga. “We brought him from Gurugram jail after his involvement was found in Moose Wala’s murder. Now, we will interrogate him for further information,” he added.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.

Police sources said Joga had provided shelter to four Haryana shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa and Deepak Mundi — after the murder of Moose Wala in Uklana Mandi in Hisar of Haryana.

Joga is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and is directly linked to gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind of the Moose Wala murder. Joga had been leading a group of Bishnoi gang’s shooters in the Gurugram area.

According to the police, Joga is also linked to gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an accused in the Moose Wala murder case and escaped from Mansa crime investigation agency’s (CIA) custody. “It has been found that Joga had also helped Tinu in escaping from CIA’s custody,” said sources.

Joga has been to jail multiple times and served a five-year sentence in Ambala jail from 2017 to October 2021. He was released from jail in 2021 and was arrested again in February 2022, but was granted bail in 35 days. He was absconding till his arrest on June 1. During his stay in Patiala jail, he met Lawrence Bishnoi and other gang members and after that, he became an active member of Bishnoi gang.

