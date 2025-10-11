Lawyer killed, 4 injured in road mishap in Ramban

A young lawyer died and four others were injured when an apple laden truck overturned on a car in Seri area of Ramban district on Friday morning, said officials. The mangled remains of the car following accident at the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, in Ramban on Friday. (ANI)

The deceased lawyer was identified as Baman Singh Bali, 35, from Chapran in Ukhral.

The victim was on his way to Ramban district court in his car when an apple laden truck lost control and hit the car from rear side before overturning on it, said a police officer.

A police party immediately reached the site of accident and launched rescue operations.

Truck driver Faizan, 22, of Doda, Rahul, 15, Ramneek Singh 17 and Nishant Singh, of Digdol were rescued from the overturned truck and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have taken cognisance. In the preliminary report it has come to fore that the truck was being driven a high speed and the driver lost control over the steering.