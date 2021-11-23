LBA, Amritsar win Punjab basketball championship

Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) and Amritsar won the 72nd Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship, which concluded at Gureh(Jagraon) on Monday, in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. The tournament was dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi.

In the men’s finals, LBA defeated Jalandhar 90-72. Gurdaspur won the third place by beating Amritsar 82-69.

In the women’s category, Amritsar beat Ludhiana Academy 83-65. Sangrur outwitted the Ludhiana district basketball team 75-50 to earn the third spot.

Yurinder Singh Hayer, an IPS officer and senior vice-president of Punjab Basketball Association and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, SSP Jagraon, jointly distributed prizes to the winners and other players in presence of Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, PBA.

Dhaliwal said that Basketball Federation of India has now launched the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) on the pattern of the USA’s NBA, which will attract more youth to the game as they will be financially helped through the league system. He added that PBA plans to train new coaches throughout the state.

Brij Goyal and Richu Sharma from District Basketball Association, Ludhiana, said that they have plans to distribute 2,000 basketballs and hoops in the village schools to promote the game.