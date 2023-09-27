Leaders of Opposition in J&K to meet at Farooq’s Bhatindi residence on Oct 3

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD), an amalgamation of the leaders of Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, has called for a meeting at the Bhatindi residence of former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on October 3.

PAGD’s chief spokesperson MY Tarigami said, “Leaders of Opposition parties are scheduled to meet on October 3 at 2.30 pm at the Jammu residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah to discuss the political situation”.

The CPI (M) leader has forwarded a communication to all the political leaders to attend this meeting.

The meeting comes after a hiatus of over a year.

On September 10 last year, Farooq had chaired an all-party meet over proposed inclusion of non-local voters at his Bhatindi residence here over proposed inclusion of non-locals in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir, which had stirred a hornet’s nest then.

At that time the all-party meeting in Jammu was said to be the part of an ongoing consultations to come out with a joint strategy to stand united against any move to include outsiders in the electoral rolls in a bid to influence election results.

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir released on November 22 last year had recorded the highest-ever addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, that is 10.19% net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll.

The PAGD had convened a similar meeting in Srinagar on August 22, which was attended by the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal (Mann), besides all of its constituents.

However, the Sajjad Lone-led People’s Conference and Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party had stayed away.

