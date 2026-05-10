Leadership | Campus–community ties: A win-win for future

There are moments when partnerships go beyond agreements and become movements. The collaboration between Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Navjyoti India Foundation is one such moment. It is not merely an institutional arrangement. It is a practical example of how India can prepare its youth to become future-ready citizens and compassionate leaders. Education, youth engagement and social development have worked in silos for long (Shutterstock)

For too long, education, social development, and youth engagement have worked in silos. Educational institutions have focused on theory and academic excellence. NGOs have worked tirelessly on the ground, dealing with society’s real challenges. Students, meanwhile, have often remained confined to classrooms—absorbing knowledge but lacking opportunities to see how that knowledge translates into action. That separation needs to end. The future belongs to collaboration.

What we are witnessing in partnerships such as the one between DTU and Navjyoti India Foundation is the emergence of what may be called collaborative social engineering—a model where educational institutions, youth, and NGOs come together to create meaningful and measurable impact.

Each stakeholder brings a unique strength. Educational institutions bring knowledge, academic discipline, structured thinking, and research capabilities. NGOs bring ground realities—human stories, lived experiences, field data, community networks, and practical understanding of social challenges. Young students bring energy, curiosity, innovation, and a willingness to learn and contribute.

Together, they become far stronger than they are when working alone. For educational institutions, such collaborations are transformative. They move learning beyond textbooks and examinations. Faculty members become facilitators of experiential learning, mentoring students through real-life projects and social engagement. Research becomes more meaningful because it is grounded in reality. Students learn not only to analyse problems but also to participate in solving them.

Institutions like DTU can become living laboratories of innovation where classrooms connect with communities, and education becomes deeply relevant to the needs of society. For students, the gains are even more profound. When young people step out into the field, they begin to understand life beyond academic theory. A student who interacts with vulnerable communities, participates in social projects, or contributes to grassroots research develops a maturity that no classroom alone can provide.

They begin to see reality. They understand challenges firsthand—whether related to education, addiction, livelihoods, gender, or social inequity. More importantly, they learn that problems are rarely simple and solutions require patience, empathy, and teamwork.

This is where the idea of the three Hs becomes especially powerful.

The Head—to think critically and apply classroom learning.

The Heart—to develop empathy, compassion, and sensitivity towards real human challenges.

The Hands—to act, implement, engage, and solve problems on the ground.

When the Head, Heart, and Hands work together, education becomes complete. We stop producing degree holders and begin nurturing responsible citizens, leaders, and changemakers. Equally important are the gains for NGOs.

Organisations like Navjyoti India Foundation bring years of field experience, trust within communities, and practical wisdom. Yet NGOs often need research support, young energy, technology, and fresh perspectives. Collaborations with institutions like DTU bridge this gap beautifully.

Students can assist in surveys, documentation, research, data analysis, and programme implementation. Faculty can guide evidence-based interventions and impact assessments. Young interns bring enthusiasm and fresh thinking. At the same time, NGOs provide mentoring, field access, and invaluable exposure to reality.

It becomes a genuine partnership of purpose. Such collaborations also make sound economic sense. Instead of duplication of efforts, resources are pooled and complemented. Time, expertise, and energy are invested optimally. Diverse perspectives—from academia, grassroots workers, and youth—come together to produce stronger and more sustainable outcomes.

Most importantly, this model creates early leadership. Leadership does not begin after securing a job or reaching a position of authority. Leadership begins when young people learn responsibility, empathy, and action early in life. When students engage directly with society’s realities, they develop confidence, purpose, and resilience.

They enter professional life with stronger foundations—not just of competence, but of character. India stands at a defining moment with one of the youngest populations in the world. This demographic strength can become our greatest advantage only if we prepare youth not merely for careers, but for citizenship and leadership. We can no longer afford isolated systems. Educational institutions, NGOs, and youth must walk together.

The DTU–Navjyoti partnership offers an inspiring way forward. It is a win for institutions seeking relevance, a win for NGOs seeking scale and support, and a win for young people searching for purpose and direction.

But above all, it is a win for India. Because when knowledge meets compassion, and learning meets action, we do not merely imagine a better future—we begin to build it.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)