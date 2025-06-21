Leadership | Future of work: Human potential in the age of AI

When Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, warned in 2023 that AI could “cause significant harm to the world,” it wasn’t just a philosophical musing—it was a call for deep introspection. Almost overnight, terms like “AI job displacement” and “future-proof careers” dominated search trends and seminar halls. But what lies beneath this growing concern is a deeper human question: What can we do that machines can’t? As you step out today—whether as a graduate, a professional, or a citizen—ask not what AI can do, but what you must become. We don’t need to compete with machines. We need to complete what machines cannot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The answer may lie not in the circuits of AI but in the soul of humanity.

As we find ourselves surrounded by intelligent algorithms and automation tools, we must ask not only “Will AI take our jobs?” but also “What makes us irreplaceable?” From meditation hubs in IITs to mindfulness circles in business schools, there’s a quiet but powerful shift happening. It’s the realisation that intuition, inner clarity, and human connection are the true future skills—skills no machine can replicate.

Steve Jobs once said, “Intuition is more powerful than intellect.” That wasn’t a rejection of intelligence but a call to nurture the unique human faculty that sees beyond logic, that feels truth before it is proven. In today’s saturated, hyper-analytical world, the ability to listen to our inner compass might just be our most vital edge.

But intuition is not magic. It is a discipline.

We develop it through reflection, where we pause to examine the outcomes of our decisions. We refine it by learning from mistakes, recognising that every error is a teacher. We cultivate it by being mindful of biases—our emotional baggage, assumptions, and cultural patterns. And when in doubt, we must use logic as a safeguard—because wisdom lies not in choosing intuition over intellect, but in balancing the two.

Inner balance, then, is no longer a luxury; it is the career armour of the 21st century. Companies are now recommending meditation and mindfulness not just for wellness, but to maintain clarity in chaos. This quiet clarity, this ability to stay centered when the world spins fast, will be the defining skill of tomorrow’s leaders.

But this balance is not just for career survival. It’s for life.

In our rush to stay ahead, let’s not forget to minimise our mistakes—in thought, word, or deed. Each mistake is a karmic debt, and while technology may forgive errors in code, the human soul is governed by subtler rules. The path to a meaningful life starts with responsibility: to ourselves, our families, and our society.

Take your family, for instance. In an era where AI may take over tasks, it will never replace relationships. Be loyal, honest, and generous with your loved ones—especially the elders and parents who shaped you. As shared households become common again, let’s not forget the wisdom of care, compassion, and coexistence.

The same responsibility extends to your choices in partnership. Loyalty, honesty, and caring must be the cornerstone of your personal life—because shared success is always more sustainable than solo ambition.

Then there is your relationship with money. The noise of consumerism may push you to overspend, overcommit, and show off—but remember, financial discipline is spiritual discipline. Take care of your money, however little or much it may be. Spend wisely. Save with purpose. Let your earnings reflect your values, not your vanity.

And above all, do not take your health for granted. No machine can fix a broken body the way a mindful life can prevent one. Physical vitality and emotional resilience are your greatest capital in the long game of life.

The real revolution we face is not technological—it is human. In a world obsessed with building smarter machines, let us remember to become better humans. This includes acknowledging our errors—whether in boardrooms, relationships, or public systems. As investigations into past failures—be it in aviation or administration—show us, the problem is often not technology, but human misjudgment.

If we are to avoid repeating such tragedies, we must ask: Are we learning from our mistakes? Are we becoming wiser, not just more efficient?

The movie Her, where a man falls in love with an AI voice, was not science fiction—it was a forecast. It showed us a world where loneliness grows even as connectivity peaks. As we integrate AI into every aspect of our lives, let us not outsource our humanity.

The machines will always be better at speed, storage, and scalability. But we are better at meaning, morality, and mindfulness. Our intuition, our empathy, our ability to forgive, to grow, to love—these are the true frontiers of the human spirit.

So as you step out today—whether as a graduate, a professional, or a citizen—ask not what AI can do, but what you must become. We don’t need to compete with machines. We need to complete what machines cannot.

Let this be your lifelong compass: Sharpen your intuition. Cultivate inner balance. Minimise karmic debt. Honour your relationships. Guard your finances. Treasure your health. And above all, keep discovering your own infinite potential.

That is how we thrive—not in spite of AI, but because we chose to remain fully human in its presence.

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)