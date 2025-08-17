Leadership | Holistic education for a 25 trillion dollar future

India stands on the brink of a historic economic leap. Projections indicate our GDP could double to $7 trillion by 2030 and soar to as much as $25 trillion by 2050. These figures signify more than economic statistics—they represent millions of jobs, better infrastructure, and expanded opportunities for all. ( despite tariffs uncertainties) Our youth are the energy that will drive not just India’s growth, but the functioning of an ageing world. (Shutterstock)

But as these possibilities emerge, we must ask: are we equipping our youth to thrive—not just in India, but in a changing world where their skills and energy will be in global demand? For educators, policymakers, and industry leaders, the answer must be a deliberate, coordinated ‘yes’.

India’s GDP growth rate of around 6.5% is among the fastest globally, powered by sectors such as technology, renewable energy, logistics, and healthcare. These fields demand far more than textbook knowledge—they require adaptability, creativity, and resilience. Education must, therefore, be the crucible in which we forge not only skilled workers, but emotionally intelligent, ethically grounded global citizens.

Near-term needs

Skills for 2025–2026: The coming two years will bring further expansion of the digital economy, greater automation, and deeper integration into global supply chains. This demands: Digital literacy and adaptability- Entrepreneurship and problem-solving- Collaboration across disciplines and cultures. Educators can meet this need through practical, project-based learning, real-world problem solving, and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Medium-term goals

By 2030, Deutsche Bank projects India’s GDP could double. McKinsey highlights 18 high-growth arenas—from advanced technology to green energy—potentially generating up to $2 trillion in revenues. To seize this opportunity, we must:- Embed innovation and critical thinking in curricula- Strengthen STEM, green tech, and AI education- Close rural-urban skill gaps - Bridge these divides is an economic imperative—without it, our potential will remain untapped.

Beyond IQ: Building EQ and SQ

Technical knowledge alone will not carry us forward. Emotional quotient (EQ)—the ability to manage one’s own emotions and understand others—is critical in a globalized workplace. Spiritual quotient (SQ)—meaning, purpose, and ethics—acts as a compass to guide actions toward the greater good.Practical steps include:- Mindfulness and reflection in school routines- Service-learning projects to build empathy- Ethics embedded into technical and professional courses- Role-play and teamwork to develop conflict resolution. A workforce rich in EQ and SQ will not only innovate but also ensure that growth is inclusive and sustainable.

India, the skills and energy provider to an ageing world

By mid-century, much of the developed world will face shrinking workforces and ageing populations. In contrast, India will remain young, with a median age under 35. This positions our youth as the primary skills and energy providers to an ageing world. Already, Indian professionals power global industries—from healthcare in the UK to tech in Silicon Valley. To strengthen this role, education must prepare youth for global employability through:- Multilingual skills for cross-border work- Cultural intelligence for diverse workplaces- International certifications and exposure- Adaptability to shift between domestic and international roles. If we prepare well, India will meet its own economic needs while becoming an indispensable human capital partner worldwide.

Long-term vision

By 2050, the most valuable worker will be one who can continuously learn, unlearn, and relearn. Lifelong learning must become a cultural norm. Education should be integrated into career and community life, producing global citizens rooted in strong national values.

Challenges for Educationists- Keeping pace with rapidly evolving industries- Ensuring equitable access across regions- Balancing academic rigor with creativity- Addressing these challenges will require coordinated effort from policymakers, industry, and educators alike.

A call to action

The future is not a spectator sport. Business leaders must align curricula with industry needs. Policymakers must focus on quality education for all. Educators must embrace technology for inclusive, personalized learning. Students must be encouraged to think big, act ethically, and lead boldly.

India’s economic rise will be real only if it is inclusive, sustainable, and skills-driven. Our youth are the energy that will drive not just India’s growth, but the functioning of an ageing world. If we equip them holistically—with knowledge, skill, emotional intelligence, and ethical grounding—the future they shape will be worthy of a $25 trillion India and a stronger global community.

Top 10 Skills for 2030 are digital literacy, critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence, entrepreneurship, problem-solving, green technology skills, cross-cultural collaboration, AI and data analytics, lifelong learning and most of all, being a good, spiritual human being.

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)