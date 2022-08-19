Leave encashment for PU faculty: HC summons V-C, education ministry secretary for delay in disbursal
Their appearance in court will be exempted if the amount is disbursed before September 9, the next date of hearing
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then.
The high court bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan acted on the plea of retired faculty member Lalit Kumar Bansal and others, who had filed a contempt plea in August 2020, alleging that the varsity had not complied despite an undertaking before the court in January 2020.
Following the undertaking, wherein the PU counsel had submitted that the claim of petitioners for grant of leave encashment will be considered in line with central government’s decision, a high court bench had disposed of the original plea from 2014.
PU had to comply within three months. But it failed and a contempt plea was filed in August 2020.
As per the court proceedings, the retired faculty were entitled to leave encashment for 300 days but the PU calendar allowed only up to 180 days. In 2020, the Centre had approved an amendment to the calendar allowing leave encashment for up to 300 days. After this information was given to court, the plea was disposed of.
The bench of justice Sangwan observed that the petitioners were retired teachers and senior citizens. “They are in the second round of litigation, which is being delayed since 2014 on account of the liabilities being shifted by the Panjab University to the audit department, Chandigarh, and the audit department, ministry of education,” it said.
The bench, then fixing the matter for September 9, ordered that the PU V-C, ministry of education secretary and UT audit department secretary to remain present in person, along with their respective affidavits, to explain why the order was not being complied with. “However, if the amount is disbursed before the next date, their appearance will be exempted,” the court recorded.
-
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
-
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
-
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
-
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
-
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics