Leave encashment for retired faculty: PU releases over ₹3 crore ahead of HC hearing today
HC on August 18 had directed the PU vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then
Ahead of the leave encashment matter once again coming up before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday, Panjab University (PU) in the last few days released over ₹3 crore for over 60 retired teachers in line with HC’s August 18 order..
The cash benefit was released after the PU syndicate – the varsity’s executive body – in an emergent meeting last week decided that the earned leave encashment benefit for 300 days will be given to faculty members who were left out. Leave encashment refers to arrears received in exchange for leaves not taken by an employee. The dues can be settled while quitting the job or on retirement.
The development came after HC on August 18 directed the vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then.
A senior university official said, “The payment is to be made to 62 petitioners and out of these, payment to 61, which is around ₹3 crore, has been released by the university. Payment for the other faculty member is in the process due to some technical issue.”
The HC directions came on the plea of retired faculty member Lalit Kumar Bansal and others, who had filed a contempt plea in August 2020, alleging that the varsity had not complied despite an undertaking before the court in January 2020. As per the court proceedings, the retired faculties were entitled to leave encashment for 300 days but the PU calendar allowed only up to 180 days.
Petitioners were left out after a 2011 audit
A local audit in 2011 had raised an objection against the leave encashment for 300 days, as it differed from the provisions under the PU calendar. Later, the varsity initiated the process to amend regulations. Finally, a decade later, on February 8, 2021, a gazette notification was issued wherein the PU senate, with sanction from the government, notified an amendment to the calendar, allowing leave encashment for up to 300 days.
However, the amendment came into force from the date of its notification, thus leaving out all those who retired after the 2011 audit objection. Now, the varsity may also approach the central government to implement the notification retrospectively.
-
Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020
With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1C on Wednesday to 36.2C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 36.2C, Thursday's maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4C.
-
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to power bill scam, lose ₹13 lakh
If, out of the blue, your mobile phone gets a text message regarding an unpaid electricity bill, which will soon result in power disconnection, you are better off ignoring the alert, as it's not the power department contacting you but scamsters out to find their next target. Unwary of the scam, two city residents fell prey to the fraudsters and ended up losing around ₹13 lakh of their hard-earned money.
-
24-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 24-year-old man hanged SHO Sumit Mor to death at his relatives' house in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon. Police said as per his relatives, he went to his room after having lunch. The family alerted the police who took him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no suicide note was found in the room.
-
NEET 2022 results: Arpit tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 7
Arpit Narang has topped the tricity in the NEET exam with an all India rank of 7. A student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, Arpit scored 710 out of 720 in the exam. Having lost his father Deepak Narang at the young age of 14 in 2019, Arpit resolved to crack NEET owing to a sense of responsibility towards his mother, younger sister and grandparents. “I was heartbroken after my father passed away, but also felt a sense of responsibility towards my family and remained focused on my studies,” he says. Now he aims to study at AIIMS, New Delhi.
-
24-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident in Mohali’s Mullanpur
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit The deceased, Dev Singh's cycle near the Air Force station in Mullanpur on Wednesday night. The deceased, Dev Singh, was living in a rented house in Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh. In Dinesh's' complaint to the police, Dev's friend Dinesh Rawat said they both worked as helpers at a hotel in Nayagaon and lived together.
