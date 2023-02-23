Leave sensitive matters to elected govt: Apni Party chief to J&K LG

Amid uproar over imposition of property tax across Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that sensitive matters and issues of public importance should be left to the elected government to deal with through democratic means.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari with other leaders during the party's joining programme in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

“I wonder why the administration is hell bent on settling everything at once. Important public issues and sensitive matters should be left to the elected government that will come up with a proper public mandate in the forthcoming assembly elections here,” he said.

“Such directives should come up only after proper deliberations and discussions while keeping in mind the public sentiment,” he added.

Bukhari appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay united in order to safeguard their democratic rights.

“I promise you that when the Apni Party is given the mandate to serve the people, we will ensure justice and protection of the rights of the people. We will not hesitate to revoke the anti-people laws and fix the things that people believe have gone wrong over the past few years,” he added.

Bukhari, however, thanked the Union home minister and lieutenant governor for stopping the demolition drive in J&K.