News / Cities / Chandigarh News / LED bulbs stolen from street light poles in Ludhiana; FIR filed

LED bulbs stolen from street light poles in Ludhiana; FIR filed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 03, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The miscreants had also left the poles at the road divider, putting the lives of the commuters at risk.

The Dugri police on Thursday filed an FIR against unidentified persons for stealing LED bulbs after unscrewing them from street light poles from the southern bypass.

The municipal corporation had filed a complaint unidentified persons for unscrewing 17 street light poles near CRPF colony on southern bypass and stealing 34 LED street light bulbs (120 watt) during the intervening night of October 5 and 6. The miscreants had also left the poles at the road divider, putting the lives of the commuters at risk.

The FIR was filed under sections 379 and 427 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the work to repair the street light poles is underway. The civic body is also welding the nuts to avoid any such incident in the future.

MC executive engineer Manjinder Singh said the work to repair the street light poles at the site has also been expedited and they would be made operational in the coming days after replacing wire and lights.

The civic body has urged the police to increase police patrolling in the area.

Singh appealed to the residents to keep an eye on anti-social elements and inform police or the civic body (1800-121-484848), if they come to know about any such incident wherein any suspicious person is found meddling with street lights on southern bypass.

