News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Left injured by bike in hit-and-run at Mohali’s Chhat village, youth dies

Left injured by bike in hit-and-run at Mohali’s Chhat village, youth dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 14, 2023 04:39 PM IST

The deceased was identified as Lavpreet Singh, a resident of Chhat village, Zirakpur, who worked as a conductor in a private bus operated within the village

Hit by a speeding motorcycle in Chhat village, Zirakpur, on Saturday, a 22-year-old pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Passers-by helped rush the victim to a private hospital on VIP Road, Zirakpur, where he breathed his last during treatment around 5 am on Diwali day. (iStock)
Passers-by helped rush the victim to a private hospital on VIP Road, Zirakpur, where he breathed his last during treatment around 5 am on Diwali day. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Lavpreet Singh, a resident of Chhat village, who worked as a conductor in a private bus operated within the village.

His father, Narender Singh, told police that Lavpreet went to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash after having dinner around 10 pm on Saturday. As he reached the ATM kiosk, a speeding motorcycle rammed into him from behind and drove off, leaving him severely injured.

Passers-by helped rush Lavpreet to a private hospital on VIP Road, where he breathed his last during treatment around 5 am on Diwali day.

Narender filed a complaint at the Zirakpur police station, where a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday.

Tipper truck driver flees after hitting two-wheeler at toll plaza, booked

In another case, police on Monday booked a tipper truck driver who left a two-wheeler rider injured at Bhagomajra toll plaza on November 7.

The victim, Hardeep Singh, is a resident of Mohali. As per the complaint by his relative Jaswant Singh, Hardeep was standing at the toll plaza around 2.30 pm, when the rashly driven tipper truck hit him and sped away. Hardeep suffered injuries and was taken to the Kharar civil hospital.

The absconding truck driver has been booked under Sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the IPC.

