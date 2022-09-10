Left with ₹4 crore in coffers, Mohali MC staring at severe fund crunch
Each month, Mohali MC needs at least ₹10 crore to stay on track with maintenance works and ₹3 crore to pay its around 1,000 employees; mayor blames delay in payment of funds owed by GMADA and PSPCL for MC’s fiscal troubles
Awaiting crores owed by various government agencies, the Mohali municipal corporation is heading towards a major financial crunch with only ₹4.42 crore left in its coffers.
The figure is worrisome for the civic body, as, every month, it requires around ₹10 crore for maintenance works alone and another ₹3 crore to pay its around 1,000-strong staff. While salaries for August have been disbursed in September, MC is staring at the next month’s salary bill and the long list of development works pending.
The civic works pertain to maintenance of sewer lines, stormwater drains, water supply, solid waste management, street lights, toilet blocks, roads, footpaths and parks.
Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu attributed MC’s depleting balance primarily to delay in payments owed by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which alone had piled up to around ₹227 crore.
Besides, various government agencies also owe MC ₹13 crore in property tax, with GMADA ( ₹6.5 crore) and police department ( ₹2.75 crore) being the biggest defaulters.
Sidhu said as per a 2020 agreement, GMADA had to foot 25% cost of any development work carried out by MC. “But it has failed to pay up for the works carried out in the past 10 months, leading to dues worth ₹213 crore. Similarly, PSPCL has to pay ₹14 crore owed as power octroi charges,” he said.
Apart from these, MC also relies on Punjab municipal funds, advertisement fee, excise duty, water and sewerage bills, rent and tehbazaari fee for income.
MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they recently received ₹4 crore from the state government as part of the municipal funds, which will come in handy for a while. “We have already written to GMADA and PSPCL for the pending dues, which are urgently required for MC’s smooth functioning. We will hopefully get some funds from them by month end,” she said.
Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “MC carries out development works solely, while GMADA continues to delay payment of its share of funds. It earns crores in form of penalties, building plan approvals and property auction, but still sits tight on releasing funds owed to MC.”
Now finding itself in dire straits, MC’s work was cut out at the beginning of the fiscal itself when the Punjab local bodies department imposed a cut of ₹25 crore in MC’s budget for 2022-23.
While MC had proposed a budget of ₹161 crore, the local bodies department had approved only ₹136 crore. As such, MC has been relying on contributions from GMADA and PSPCL for the city’s development works.
Even for 2021-22, the department had slashed MC’s budget by ₹31 crore. Against the proposed ₹148 crore, it had approved only ₹117 crore.
-
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics