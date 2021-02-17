Left-backed Independents win 12 of 13 seats in Joga town in Mansa
Backed by the Communist Party of India (CPI), a group of Independent candidates won 12 of the 13 seats in the nagar panchayat at Joga in Mansa district on Wednesday.
It is for the second consecutive time that the Left candidates registered their victory in the semi-urban town.
In 2015, the CPI panel had won nine of the 13 seats.
“This time, voters have reposed more faith in us. The mandate expresses a rejection of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). People have supported us for the works initiated by our panel in the last term,” said Gurmeet Singh, who won from ward number 10.
The panel contested on the bucket election symbol. The winner panel has six women candidates.
Gurmeet’s wife Gurmel Kaur, a retired teacher, also got elected from ward number 4.
“The SAD and the Congress did not field their candidate on their respective symbols. There was a hidden alliance between supporters of the two traditional parties as their candidates contested on the tractor symbol. At a meeting, the majority of our panel also decided to contest without the party symbol,” said Gurmeet, a district member of the CPI unit.
Mansa is a bastion of the Left and three-time MLA Jangir Singh Joga is a native of Joga village.
