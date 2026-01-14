Legacy waste at Achan landfill site: NGT imposes fine on SMC for no progress report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine on the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to come out with a progress report on the problem of dealing with the 11 lakh metric tons of legacy waste lying at the Achan landfill site in Srinagar. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine on the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to come out with a progress report on the problem of dealing with the 11 lakh metric tons of legacy waste lying at the Achan landfill site in Srinagar. (HT)

The Tribunal in its hearing of the case on Friday stated that no progress report was filed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation after the NGT’s order in March 2025 and hence has imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the SMC.

“The Tribunal in the proceedings dated 20.03.2025 had considered the reply affidavit of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and had taken note of the fact that 11 lakhs metric tons of legacy waste was lying at the landfill site in question and there was also a gap of about 350-400 tonnes per day (TPD) in treating the daily generated waste. The Tribunal had recorded the immediate action plans... disclosed by the SMC and had directed the commissioner to furnish an undertaking within 10 days taking the responsibility that he will ensure that the entire work is completed within the timeline,” the order stated.

The Tribunal led by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr A Senthil stated that no progress report filed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has come on record nor the counsel appearing for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation pointed out the undertaking which was required to be filed within 10 days in term of the order dated March 20, 2025.

“In view of the above lapse, the Tribunal is not in a position to examine and assess the progress which has been made in the meanwhile to remediate the problem of the legacy waste lying at the Achan landfill site in Srinagar,” the tribunal said.

The counsel appearing of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation submitted that the fresh report has been filed yesterday but since it was filed belatedly it has not come on record.

“ In the circumstances of the case, we impose the cost of ₹15,000 upon the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to be deposited with the NGT Bar Association within one week. Subject to deposit of cost the status report belatedly filed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation will be taken on record, if it is defect free,” the Tribunal ordered.

SMC has been directed to file a fresh updated report disclosing the status of the legacy waste and also the status of the facility created for treating the daily generated waste and the gap which exists as of now in the daily generation and treatment of the waste within the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

“Let this updated report be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing,” it said.

The next hearing has been listed for April 8, 2026.