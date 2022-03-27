Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Legal research software launched in Chandigarh

Justice Surya Kant, Judge at the Supreme Court of India and Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court launched Law Finder, a legal research management software at a function in Chandigarh on Saturday night
The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Justice Surya Kant, Judge at the Supreme Court of India and Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court launched Law Finder, a legal research management software at a function on Saturday night.

It was launched in the presence of Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Advocate General, Punjab; Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General, Haryana; Rajkumar Chauhan, vice-president, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Minderjeet Yadav, chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Partap Singh, member, Bar Council of India.

The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country.

