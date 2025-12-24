Leh violence: Probe panel records statements of 22 officials

Joint secretary to the judicial inquiry commission, Rigzin Spalgon, on Tuesday informed that the panel constituted to probe September 24 Leh violence has recorded statements of 22 officials, including CRPF, magistrates and Ladakh police. Joint secretary to the judicial inquiry commissio, Spalgon further stated that the commission has already collected and examined their written statements submitted earlier as part of the preliminary process and public will be called to record their statements before the Commission in the next sitting. (File)

The judicial inquiry commission headed by justice BS Chauhan began recording oral statements in Leh from December 18.

The September 24 clashes over statehood and Sixth Schedule had left four people, including a former soldier, dead and nearly 100 injured.

Spalgon further stated that the commission has already collected and examined their written statements submitted earlier as part of the preliminary process and public will be called to record their statements before the Commission in the next sitting. The dates for recording statements of individuals, who have already submitted their affidavits will be announced in due course, he added.

The Union ministry of home affairs, department of Jammu, Kashmir & and Ladakh, vide an official communication had included Rigzin Spalgon, additional secretary in the administration of UT of Ladakh, to assist Justice Dr BS Chauhan, a former Supreme Court judge, in his capacity as joint secretary for conducting the judicial inquiry into the incident of violence.

The judicial panel had recently issued a formal notification inviting people across Ladakh Union to share evidence and information related to the incident.