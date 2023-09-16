Lender kidnaps Panchkula resident for not repaying loan

Police have arrested two Mauli Jagran residents for kidnapping a man after his brother failed to repay a loan.

The accused were identified as Govind Chauhan and Sonu, both residents of Mauli Jagran. They were arrested on the complaint of Ram Kalan, wife of the victim, Sunil Kumar, a daily wager.

Kalan said they hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC). On Thursday, Sunil left for work in Chunni Kalan on his motorcycle.

Later in the day, her father called her and told her that he received a call from one Govind, who threatened to harm Sunil if his money was not returned. Kalan said Sunil’s brother had failed to return some money borrowed from Govind, who kidnapped Sunil to get his money back.

On her complaint, police rescued Sunil from a field in Billa village, Barwala, and arrested Govind and his aide. They were sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the MDC police station.

